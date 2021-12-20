You are the owner of this article.
Cool start to the week; more near record warmth by Friday

WSIL -- Frosty and cold morning, allow time to scrape the windshield and heat up the vehicle if you're heading out this morning.

By this afternoon, winds will lightly turn to the south pushing temperatures into the mid 40s.

A fast moving front will dip temperatures into the lower 40s Wednesday, but there is no signs of prolonged cold weather. In fact, by Friday, temperatures will be near records with highs in the mid 60s.

Santa may be wearing shorts and flip flops this year, rather than walking through the snow.

