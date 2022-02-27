Cool start to Sunday morning with a warm up on the way

WSIL (CARTERVILLE, IL) -- Sunday morning temperatures were into the upper teens to lower 20's across the northern counties.
Counties to the south saw temperatures into the lower to mid 30's with an overcast sky as rain showers stayed out of the region and stayed to the south.
Sunday's high is forecast to be in the mid to upper 40's with an overnight low into the upper 20's and a clear, sunny sky.
Monday's high is forecast to be in the upper 40's to lower 50's with an overnight low into the lower 30's. Early Monday morning, the winds shift from the SW, bringing in and keeping the warming trend. A few late afternoon to evening passing clouds are possible.
Tuesday's forecast high is expected to reach the upper 50's to lower 60's.
A dry and warming trend is expected to stay for a majority of the week.