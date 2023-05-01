Cool start to May, but trending warmer later this week

WSIL -- It's a chilly start to May with temperatures this morning only in the mid to upper 40s. The breeze from the west/northwest is making it feel even cooler.
Strong winds are expected from the northwest all afternoon with gusts over 30 miles per hour possible. Despite some sun, temperatures will remain around 10º below average, with highs only in the lower 60s.
Tuesday will be another cool, windy afternoon, but the pattern finally begins to shift towards the end of the week.
By Thursday, temperatures will climb into the lower 70s.
Rain chances this week will be focused Thursday night through Friday with showers and storms pretty likely.
This weekend, a few scattered showers and storms are possible, but temperatures trend much warmer with highs in the mid to upper 70s.