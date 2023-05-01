 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cool start to May, but trending warmer later this week

  • Updated
  • 0

WSIL -- It's a chilly start to May with temperatures this morning only in the mid to upper 40s. The breeze from the west/northwest is making it feel even cooler.

5_1 today 1.jpg

Strong winds are expected from the northwest all afternoon with gusts over 30 miles per hour possible. Despite some sun, temperatures will remain around 10º below average, with highs only in the lower 60s.

Tuesday will be another cool, windy afternoon, but the pattern finally begins to shift towards the end of the week.

5_1 temps.jpg

By Thursday, temperatures will climb into the lower 70s.

5_1 rain.jpg

Rain chances this week will be focused Thursday night through Friday with showers and storms pretty likely.

This weekend, a few scattered showers and storms are possible, but temperatures trend much warmer with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Tags

Recommended for you