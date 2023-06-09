Cool start Friday, rain chances this weekend

WSIL — It’s a chilly morning for June with rural areas dipping into the upper 40s, elsewhere, it’s in the lower 50s.
Sunshine and very dry air will allow temperatures to climb quickly, peaking in the lower 80s this afternoon.
A pattern change will finally bring a chance for widespread rain. Saturday will be mostly dry, but a broken line of storms may approach southeast Missouri late in the afternoon and evening. These storms will likely weaken as they track east, fading before arriving in southern Illinois and western Kentucky.
Sunday will be a wetter day. A few isolated showers are possible in the morning, but as a cold front approaches during the afternoon and evening, storms will become more widespread. A few storms could be strong with very heavy rain, lightning, and isolated damaging wind gusts.
Rain will clear out of the area by Monday morning, ushering in much cooler air in the wake of the cold front.