Cool Saturday -- Warmer and windy Sunday ahead of rounds of storms next week

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL)-- A chilly start to the day Saturday!
Saturday morning temperatures into the 30's and a calm wind helped contribute to a light frost for some areas.
Afternoon highs are expected to reach into the mid 50's. Counties to the south could see 60's.
Sunny and warmer Sunday!
Sunday afternoon has a forecast high into the lower 70's, whereas counties to the south could see mid to upper 70's. Wind gusts up to and over 30mph will be possible throughout the day.
An overnight low into the upper 30's is expected with clouds returning ahead of our next rounds of storms.
By Monday, the rain returns. It's near a copy and paste forecast Monday through Wednesday with a severe threat becoming possible, with the primary threat being gusty winds.
The Storm Track 3 Team will keep you up to date with the latest!