Cool mornings return - Flurries possible today

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Maybe the groundhog was right after all! We still have another week until the official start of spring and with that, we do have a cold pool of air being brought down to our region and a few chances worth of a few flurries.
Monday: Another cool morning in store! Temperatures into the upper 20's and lower 30's to start your day with an afternoon high into the Keep those warmer jackets out as we are staying mostly cloudy and we have a shot at seeing a few flurries make their way down as a system to the north is going to eject snow down south, putting us in the path! Sorry snow lovers, you won't see it accumulate this round, but we will likely see flurries begin by late afternoon into the evening hours. Winds from the NW will occasionally gust more than 20mph, adding more of a cool breeze.
Tuesday: A few more flurries could sneak by in the early morning hours, mostly cloudy through the morning and afternoon. A few areas of clearing will be likely into southeastern Missouri and progress through the evening across the region. This will allow already cool afternoon highs into the lower to mid 40's to dip into the mid to upper 20's.
Wednesday: Morning temperatures will be into the upper 20's and lower 30's, still cool. A few passing clouds, but generally sunny and warmer with temperatures taking aim at the lower to mid 50's!
Looking further into the week we look to bring back some chances of rain into the late afternoon and evening hours Thursday with an expected exit by early Friday morning. Temperatures will be going into the mid and upper 50's to the north and to the southern parts we can expect a chance at the lower 60's - Before temperatures go back to below average, lower 40's.