Cool morning but spring-like weather is on the way

WSIL (CARTERVILLE, IL) -- Monday morning is much like what the region saw on Sunday morning.
Temperatures in the upper 20's to lower 30's will begin to rise by early afternoon.
Monday's high is forecast to be in the mid 50's with an overnight low into the lower 30's.
Monday is setting up to be a sun-shining day, however, a few passing clouds are likely into the later half of the evening.
Winds from the SSW will be keeping the warmer air in the region but looks to bring in some early morning gusts.
Tuesday's forecast high is expected to reach the lower 60's with an overnight low into the lower 40's.
Tuesday is expected to be another clear sun-filled day with winds gusting at times up to 20mph.
By Wednesday, temperatures are near a copy and paste forecast with temperatures rising back into the mid to upper 60's and an overnight low into the lower 40's.
The good news is sun and dry conditions after a rather active and cold week of weather from the week prior.
We are looking at the possibility of a few rain showers into the weekend.
Until we get closer to the dates, don't go cancelling your plans!