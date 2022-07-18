Cool Monday, but heat set to roar back

WSIL -- A weak cold front moving south this morning is still producing some light showers, primarily across far southern Illinois along and south of Route 146 along with much of western Kentucky. Northward, rain has ended, but fog is reducing visibility near I-64.
Rain will gradually move south, but it will take a while for skies to clear. Light northwest winds and the cloud cover will keep high temperatures in the 80s.
Monday is the coolest day in the entire 10 day forecast. Temperatures climb back into the 90s Tuesday. By Wednesday, dangerous heat and humidity move back in with afternoon temperatures in the upper 90s and heat indices around 105º.
While there are a few weak cold fronts over the next 7 to 10 days, they just move temperatures from the upper 90s back into the lower 90s for a day or two.
Some of the hottest weather of the season may move in this season with much of the region making another run at 100º.