Cool frosty morning -- Tracking showers and storms late afternoon

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) --
Tuesday: Frosty and cool morning, eventually tracking showers and storms by late afternoon. Showers will continue into the late evening, some heavy at times. Winds could occasionally gust more than 30mph. Rainfall amounts expected to reach at least an inch, maybe more in localized areas. High: 52. Low: 55.
Wednesday: Scattered showers through the late afternoon. High: 54. Low: 34.
Thursday: Cooler mornings going forward. Cool and clear to start the morning, temperatures into the upper 20's and lower 30's. High: 44.
Waking up Friday, temperatures are forecast to be into the upper 20's and daytime highs will drop into the weekend.