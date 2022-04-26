Cool evening -- Beautiful Wednesday before the next chance of rain

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- Tuesday evening temperatures will slowly trend into the upper 40's as night falls.
By early morning, no clouds and winds from the NW will continue to drop temperatures before sunrise Wednesday - allowing for patches of frost as temperatures drop into the lower 40's and upper 30's.
Winds will shift from out of the SSW and help boost temperatures and warmer air into the region, rising temperatures into the upper 60's with some areas seeing lower 70's.
Wednesday evening, temperatures will dip into the upper 40's and stay fairly warm as clouds build into the region, keeping us warmer overnight.
Thursday is seemingly more cloudy with chances of light rain in the afternoon, evening and growing more likely for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
A very active week ahead as for tracking showers.
Stay up to date with the latest forecast by downloading the Storm Track 3 App.