 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 degrees will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri, much of southern
Illinois, northwest Kentucky, and the Kentucky Pennyrile.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to 8 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could damage sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

Weather Alert

...Few Pockets of Frost Early Wednesday Morning...

Low temperatures early Wednesday morning will be primarily in the
upper 30s across southwest Kentucky, southeast Missouri, and
southwest Illinois. There may be a few pockets of frost early
Wednesday morning, mainly in the sheltered valleys of the Ozark
foothills of southeast Missouri and Shawnee hills of far southern
Illinois.

The highest chances of frost are across southwest Indiana,
southeast Illinois, and northwest Kentucky, where a Frost Advisory
is in effect.

Cool evening -- Beautiful Wednesday before the next chance of rain

  • 0
TUE WEB.jpg

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- Tuesday evening temperatures will slowly trend into the upper 40's as night falls. 

By early morning, no clouds and winds from the NW will continue to drop temperatures before sunrise Wednesday - allowing for patches of frost as temperatures drop into the lower 40's and upper 30's. 

Winds will shift from out of the SSW and help boost temperatures and warmer air into the region, rising temperatures into the upper 60's with some areas seeing lower 70's. 

Wednesday evening, temperatures will dip into the upper 40's and stay fairly warm as clouds build into the region, keeping us warmer overnight. 

Thursday is seemingly more cloudy with chances of light rain in the afternoon, evening and growing more likely for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. 

A very active week ahead as for tracking showers. 

Stay up to date with the latest forecast by downloading the Storm Track 3 App. 

Tags

Recommended for you