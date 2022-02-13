Cool end to the weekend -- Brief warm up on the way

WSIL (CARTERVILLE, IL) -- Sunday morning temperatures sat primarily into the teens to lower 20's and most of the region saw frost.
Sunday is expected to continue the trend of cooler temperatures with a high into the mid 30's and an overnight low into the lower 20's.
It is possible for Sunday and Monday, regions in the northern counties could see a snow flurry in the early afternoon.
Monday's high is forecast to reach into the upper 40's with an overnight low into the upper 20's.
Clouds will be moving in and out of the area Monday, increasing through the night and clearing by Tuesday morning.
Tuesday's high is forecast to be in the upper 40's to lower 50's. Counties to the south have a better chance at seeing a high into the upper 50's.
Clouds will build back in later in the evening, keeping overnight lows into the lower 40's.
By mid week, we are keeping an eye open to the possibility of a rain-maker, starting off as scattered showers Wednesday morning and afternoon, becoming more steady into the evening and into most of Thursday.
Changes will be made to this forecast through the week as it gets closer to the forecast date.