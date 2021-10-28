You are the owner of this article.
Cool & damp to wrap up the week

WSIL -- Damp and somewhat cool morning with widespread rain expected through the early morning hours.

Rain will trend down to just a few scattered showers by mid to late morning and throughout much of the afternoon.

By the evening, a few showers and possibly t-storms will redevelop, especially over parts of southern Illinois.

The rain is the result of a large, but slow moving system that will gradually track east over the next 2-3 days.

Showers are likely once again on Friday, but rain will move out Saturday morning, setting the stage for a drier Halloween weekend.

