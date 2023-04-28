Cool & damp morning, more wet weather possible this weekend

WSIL -- While most of the rain has come to an end in the region, it's still a damp morning with some fog and occasional drizzle.
Temperatures this morning are in the low to mid 50s, and with a little sunshine later this afternoon, highs should climb into the upper 60s.
More rain is possible this weekend, mainly on Saturday ahead of a weak cold front. While the day won't be a total washout, having a backup plan is a good idea for outdoor events. Severe storms are not expected, but lightning and thunder are possible during the afternoon.
A cold front will sweep across the region Saturday evening, with cooler air moving in for the second half of the weekend. Sunday afternoon, temperatures will be running 10-15º below average with highs only around 60º.
Cooler weather will stick around through the start of next week with temperatures in the low to mid 60s through Monday and Tuesday.
More sunshine is expected by Wednesday with temperatures climbing closer to average with highs around 70º.