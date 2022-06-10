Cool & damp Friday; turning very hot next week

WSIL -- A few showers will move in from the northwest this morning, likely setting up a cool, damp Friday.
Most of the rain will be on the light side, but an isolated t-storm or two can't entirely be ruled out during the afternoon.
Rain moves out by Saturday morning, but it will take time to see the sun return. Eventually as the low clouds burn off, temperatures will quickly warm into the low to mid 80s. Sunday will be even warmer with highs around 90º.
The heat really begins to turn up a notch Monday as high temperatures warm into the mid 90s with humidity pushing the heat index into the triple digits.
The hottest days appear to be Tuesday and Wednesday with actual temperatures approaching 100 in some areas. The heat index may top 105º.