Cool, damp Friday; much warmer this weekend

WSIL -- Cool, cloudy, and at times, damp end to the work week.. Clouds and a stiff northwest wind will keep temperatures running well below average with highs only in the upper 60s.
Finally, a pattern change will bring drier and warmer weather for Memorial Day weekend.
Sunshine returns Saturday and temperatures will climb into the upper 70s. By Sunday, temperatures creep above average with highs in mid 80s and by Memorial Day, it will feel like summer with highs in the upper 80s.
No rain is in the forecast again until the middle of next week.