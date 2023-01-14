Cool, cloudy and dry -- Tracking rain for next week

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- No need for the umbrellas and rain gear just yet! Staying dry this weekend, but if you're going anywhere Monday that may just change.
Saturday: Clouds will increase into the early morning hours with a few peaks of sun. High: 40. Low: 27.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy and winds picking up from the south, gusting at times over 20mph. Dry through the day, but showers will be possible late into the evening hours as we go into Monday: High:49. Low:46.
Monday: Showers will begin early into the morning hours throughout the evening. Winds will occasionally gust over 20mph. High: 56. Low:44.
A few more chances of rain will be possible going into the mid week with temperatures staying mild into the 40's.