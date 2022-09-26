 Skip to main content
Cool & breezy Monday, burning leaves & brush not recommended

  Updated
  • 0

WSIL -- Elevated fire threat over the next couple of days with strong winds from the northwest, low relative humidity, and dry vegetation. Burning leaves or brush is not recommended.

9_26 fire.jpg

Outside a few clouds around midday, Monday will be a quiet day with temperatures running below average for late September with highs in the lower 70s.

9_26 today.jpg

Even cooler air will spill south towards the middle of the week. By Wednesday morning, a few areas near I-64 could dip into the upper 30s.

9_26 temps.jpg

By Friday, temperatures will begin to warm back up with highs creeping back into the mid 70s.

Drought conditions will continue to worsen over the next two weeks with very little, if any, rain is expected.

