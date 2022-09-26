Cool & breezy Monday, burning leaves & brush not recommended

WSIL -- Elevated fire threat over the next couple of days with strong winds from the northwest, low relative humidity, and dry vegetation. Burning leaves or brush is not recommended.
Outside a few clouds around midday, Monday will be a quiet day with temperatures running below average for late September with highs in the lower 70s.
Even cooler air will spill south towards the middle of the week. By Wednesday morning, a few areas near I-64 could dip into the upper 30s.
By Friday, temperatures will begin to warm back up with highs creeping back into the mid 70s.
Drought conditions will continue to worsen over the next two weeks with very little, if any, rain is expected.