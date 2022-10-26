Cool & blustery Wednesday, more rain by the weekend

WSIL -- Patchy drizzle is still possible until around sunrise Wednesday morning, but then rain will wrap up for the day.
Winds are out of the northwest and colder air is filtering south. Temperatures in most areas have dipped into the mid 40s early this morning.
Clouds will gradually exit to the east with a lot of sunshine expected by the afternoon. Despite the sunshine returning, temperatures will remain below average with highs only in the lower 60s.
Patchy frost is possible in parts of southern Illinois by Thursday morning as winds finally begin to relax and temperatures dip into the mid 30s.
Dry, but cool weather is expected through Friday. Another upper-level low will develop near the Red River Valley and track towards our region by Saturday night. This will bring more rain into the forecast with Sunday possibly being a very wet day.