Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Gusty Winds and Elevated Fire Conditions Today, Frost Potential
Tonight...

Westerly winds will be sustained around 15 to 20 mph today with
gusts of 30 to 40 mph. The strongest gusts are expected to be
across portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, and
northwest Kentucky. This may cause small tree limbs to break and
loose outdoor objects to be blown around.

In addition to the gusty winds, relative humidity values are
expected to fall below 25 percent in many areas. This combination
will lead to elevated fire weather concerns today. Caution should be
used in any outdoor burning.

Tonight, winds will decrease, setting the stage for temperatures to
fall into the mid to upper 30s across northern portions of southern
Illinois and southwest Indiana. This may lead to patchy frost
developing, mainly for areas north of the I-64 corridor.

Cool & blustery Monday, trending warmer by midweek

WSIL -- Mother Nature is reminding us that it is still April this week. Big temperature swings and the potential for more storms are all on the way.

This morning, it's pretty cold and blustery. Temperatures are in the 40s, but the wind is making it feel even colder.

Winds from the northwest will be the strongest this morning where some gusts may approach 35 miles per hour.

Sunshine will help push temperatures into the low to mid 60s this afternoon, but that's still a few degrees below average.

As winds turn out of the south Tuesday, temperatures will climb quickly. Tuesday afternoon, highs will be in the mid 70s, but readings around 80º are expected Wednesday and Thursday.

A cold front will approach the region Thursday evening, leading to another chance for showers and storms. A few strong storms are possible Thursday afternoon, but the threat should wane quickly after sunset.

More rain is possible Friday as a second storm system tracks through the region.

Finally, by weekend, rain will exit, but colder air will filter back into the area. Highs by Saturday and Sunday will only be in the 50s.

