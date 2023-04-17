Cool & blustery Monday, trending warmer by midweek

WSIL -- Mother Nature is reminding us that it is still April this week. Big temperature swings and the potential for more storms are all on the way.
This morning, it's pretty cold and blustery. Temperatures are in the 40s, but the wind is making it feel even colder.
Winds from the northwest will be the strongest this morning where some gusts may approach 35 miles per hour.
Sunshine will help push temperatures into the low to mid 60s this afternoon, but that's still a few degrees below average.
As winds turn out of the south Tuesday, temperatures will climb quickly. Tuesday afternoon, highs will be in the mid 70s, but readings around 80º are expected Wednesday and Thursday.
A cold front will approach the region Thursday evening, leading to another chance for showers and storms. A few strong storms are possible Thursday afternoon, but the threat should wane quickly after sunset.
More rain is possible Friday as a second storm system tracks through the region.
Finally, by weekend, rain will exit, but colder air will filter back into the area. Highs by Saturday and Sunday will only be in the 50s.