Cool and foggy morning -- More sun for the weekend

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Whether you're out the door for festivals or staying inside to end the week, it's another dry one to look forward to!
Sunday: Patchy fog in the early morning hours. Morning lows into the lower to mid 50's and rising into the lower to mid 70's. A mix of sun and clouds, eventually becoming cloudy beyond the late afternoon. Winds from the ENE light, 5-10mph.
Monday: Slightly warmer waking up with temperatures into the mid 50's. Partly cloudy day ahead with some areas becoming overcast at times. Temperatures will rise into the upper 70's and lower 80's. A light wind from the NE 5-10mph.
Tuesday: A few isolated showers will be possible. Morning lows into the upper 50's and lower 60's with afternoon highs into the lower 80's are expected.
Another chance of rain showers will be possible going into Wednesday and Thursday, but are very isolated and will not accumulate much.
The forecast seems fairly dry going forward and temperatures sustain into the lower 80's going through the next work week.
