Cool and dry end to the weekend -- Next system on the way late Monday

  Updated
CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Another cool morning but staying dry for a bit longer. 

Sunday: Morning lows into the upper and mid 20's with a wind from the NW will have wind chill values feeling cooler than that. A great day for a heavier coat! Winds will occasionally gust over 15mph. High:38.

Monday: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy into the morning. By late evening showers are forecast across the region. Into early Tuesday it's looking likely a mix of precipitation will occur. High: 46. Low: 28. 

Tuesday: Travel could be slick in the early morning hours as a rain snow mix is expected in the early hours. High: 34. Low: 26. 

After that system clears out, cool and dry days ahead!

