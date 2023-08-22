Continuing to track dangerous heat wave through the week

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility one quarter to
one half mile in dense fog. For the Excessive Heat Warning,
dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 115.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 8 AM CDT this
morning. For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 10 PM CDT
Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities. Hazardous
driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

&&

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility one quarter to
one half mile in dense fog. For the Excessive Heat Warning,
dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 115.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 8 AM CDT this
morning. For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 10 PM CDT
Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities. Hazardous
driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

&&

Continuing to track dangerous heat wave through the week

  • Updated
  • 0

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Excessive heat warnings have taken over a large portion of the central United States. Here in our region, this excessive heat warning will be the summers longest heat warning. The long stretch of heat and strain is what makes it dangerous.

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING has been expanded across all of southern Illinois, southeast Missouri and western Kentucky and northwestern Tennessee. This means heat index values from as low as 105 up to 115 are likely. This can cause heat-related illness. This is a prolonged heat event. This warning is set to expire at 10PM FRIDAY as temperatures look to stay into the mid and upper 90's. 

Tuesday: Morning lows into the upper 70's. Areas of dense fog will lift once the sun can evaporate it away. Due to the higher dew points, it's possible the fog may take a while longer to lift through the morning. Afternoon highs are forecast to reach the lower 90's. Dew points into the lower to mid 70's will make temperatures feel like they are into the lower 100's. A few passing clouds through the afternoon. Another muggy, yet calm evening as temperatures simmer back down into the mid and upper 70's. 

Wednesday: Morning lows into the mid and upper 70's with afternoon highs forecast to reach the mid to upper 90's. Temperatures will feel like they are 105-110F. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. 

Thursday: Morning lows into the mid and upper 70's with afternoon highs into the mid and upper 90's. Feels like temperatures will be into the 105-115 range as dew points remain into the mid and upper 70's. 

Looking ahead, Friday, the Excessive Heat Warning will remain in place. Going into the weekend, temperatures look to slowly "cool" down into the mid 80's to lower 90's. 

Plan ahead for outdoor events and activities. Download the Storm Track 3 App. It's FREE on Google Play and the Apple App Store. 

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.