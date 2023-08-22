Continuing to track dangerous heat wave through the week

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Excessive heat warnings have taken over a large portion of the central United States. Here in our region, this excessive heat warning will be the summers longest heat warning. The long stretch of heat and strain is what makes it dangerous.
EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING has been expanded across all of southern Illinois, southeast Missouri and western Kentucky and northwestern Tennessee. This means heat index values from as low as 105 up to 115 are likely. This can cause heat-related illness. This is a prolonged heat event. This warning is set to expire at 10PM FRIDAY as temperatures look to stay into the mid and upper 90's.
Tuesday: Morning lows into the upper 70's. Areas of dense fog will lift once the sun can evaporate it away. Due to the higher dew points, it's possible the fog may take a while longer to lift through the morning. Afternoon highs are forecast to reach the lower 90's. Dew points into the lower to mid 70's will make temperatures feel like they are into the lower 100's. A few passing clouds through the afternoon. Another muggy, yet calm evening as temperatures simmer back down into the mid and upper 70's.
Wednesday: Morning lows into the mid and upper 70's with afternoon highs forecast to reach the mid to upper 90's. Temperatures will feel like they are 105-110F. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy.
Thursday: Morning lows into the mid and upper 70's with afternoon highs into the mid and upper 90's. Feels like temperatures will be into the 105-115 range as dew points remain into the mid and upper 70's.
Looking ahead, Friday, the Excessive Heat Warning will remain in place. Going into the weekend, temperatures look to slowly "cool" down into the mid 80's to lower 90's.
