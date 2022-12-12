Continued overcast Monday -- Tracking next chance of rain

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Mostly cloudy sky on tap all day before our next chance of rain moves in for Tuesday.
Monday: Mostly cloudy. High: 44. Low: 34.
Tuesday: A few breaks in the clouds in the morning. Isolated to scattered showers will begin across the region early in the morning. Eventually a cold front will move through the region bringing heavy showers. A few thunderstorms will be possible along with a few gusty winds. High: 54. Low: 45.
Wednesday: A few more isolated to scattered showers will linger into the morning and afternoon. High: 55. Low: 34
A break in the clouds for Thursday before the overcast returns by later afternoon. Plans going into the weekend? It looks to stay dry, but cooler air is on the way!