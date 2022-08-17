Colp residents worry about wrong water bills among other issues

COLP, IL (WSIL) -- Multiple residents in Colp say they've been getting inaccurate water bills for months.
That's just one of multiple issues some residents have with how the city is being run.
Brian Riekene says he and at least half a dozen other people he knows of have seen issues with their water bills.
"There was a mistake and mistakes happen. I presented the mistake to them with the solution to remedy the problem and they started fighting me about it," said Riekene.
The fight, apparently over Brian being overcharged more than 8 dollars on his water bill.
"Yes we do have some misreading we are all human," explained Clark.
Colp Village President Marcella Clark admits they've estimated water bills in the past.
]"I estimated one time because we had to because the water superintendent dropped everything in our lap and we had to get the water bill out. Then it rained one day and we couldn't read it, we had read part of them and so we estimated the rest," said Clark.
It's simple math Brian says has him bent out of shape. His June bill says he used more than 2 thousand gallons more water than July.
"It's not about the money it's about them hurting the community. There's people out here, single mothers, people on welfare, retired that don't have expendable income like that," explained Riekene.
Then there's Clark's sister Mary Anne Duncan who she appointed as clerk
"Ideally they fire Mary Anne, she told me the water department does not go by gallons they go by dollar amounts," explained Riekene.
Duncan's job paid 100 dollars a month until Clark asked the board to pay her 15 dollars an hour for her work and hire an assistant clerk for a village of about 250 people.
"I brought it up and the clerk do need to be paid more I think, but the board voted. I mean the majority, the whole board voted yes," said Clark.
The board also voted to give raises to nearly every person working for the village.
"I haven't done nothing but try to move this village forward," said Clark.
Clark says the village is currently conducting an audit to make sure everyone's water bills are accurate and up to date.
Multiple members of the community have also filed Freedom of Information Act Requests.
The clerk tells News Three's Brandon Merano those haven't been responded to because she's been on sick leave and training an Assistant Clerk.