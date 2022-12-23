Coldest December temperatures this morning in nearly 20 years

WSIL -- Rare cold air this morning bringing dangerous conditions for those who have to be outside.
Temperatures have dropped down between -5 and -8 across much of the area. Factor in the wind and the wind chill is -20 to -30.
While the snow has ended, blowing snow is still causing some drifting on rural roads and leading to reduced visibility at times.
Unfortunately, temperatures will remain well below freezing this afternoon and wind chills will likely hover between -10 and -20 most of the day.
Wind chills will remain -10 to -20 through the overnight into Saturday morning.
Temperatures will warm to around 20º Saturday afternoon, but the wind will keep the wind chill in the single digits.
Thankfully, Santa and Rudolph are from the North Pole and they're used to this cold. Christmas morning will feature temperatures around 5º. Christmas Day will have a lot of sunshine, temperatures remain below freezing.
A fast moving clipper brings more light snow on Monday.