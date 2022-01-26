 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Wind Chills Averaging Near Zero Early This Morning...

North winds averaging around 10 mph will combine with very cold
temperatures to produce wind chills around zero early this
morning. The lowest wind chills will occur around daybreak, when
areas along and north of a line from Cape Girardeau to Evansville
will experience wind chills from zero to 5 below. Wind chills in
areas further south will average from zero to 8 above.

Regardless of the exact value, expect low wind chills to present a
hazard to those who are unprepared. Dress in layers, wear mittens
or gloves, and cover your head with a hat or hood. Remember to
provide proper shelter for pets or farm animals.

Wind chills will rise into the teens late this morning and 20s
this afternoon.

Coldest Day of The Week Wednesday -- Slight warm up into the week

  • 0
Cold Morning.jpg

WSIL (Carterville, IL) -- Temperatures on Wednesday morning are into the single digits and teens across most of the region today.

A forecast high of at least the upper 20's and an overnight low back into the teens.

Winds from the N will bring cooler temperatures. The wind chill values will make it feel as if the temps are 0 or -5.

Good news for today - the sun is going to be out ahead of a High Pressure system.

By Thursday, clouds build back into the area, slightly warmer temperatures by morning by a few degrees, into the teens, with a high forecast into the upper 30's.

There is some indication to see a brief flurry between Thursday and Friday as a cold front moves through.

By Friday, the forecast high is expected to reach at least lower 30's with an overnight low into the lower 20's.

There is some good news.

Behind this cool air mass, could be a warm up for the next work week.

Overall, Wednesday is the coldest morning of the work week.

It is advised that you bundle up in layers if you go out and do not leave any pets outside.

The cold temperatures mixed with wind chill values will allow hypothermia to set in.

Be safe and grab a hot cup of tea or coffee!.

Tags

Recommended for you