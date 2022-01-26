Coldest Day of The Week Wednesday -- Slight warm up into the week

WSIL (Carterville, IL) -- Temperatures on Wednesday morning are into the single digits and teens across most of the region today.
A forecast high of at least the upper 20's and an overnight low back into the teens.
Winds from the N will bring cooler temperatures. The wind chill values will make it feel as if the temps are 0 or -5.
Good news for today - the sun is going to be out ahead of a High Pressure system.
By Thursday, clouds build back into the area, slightly warmer temperatures by morning by a few degrees, into the teens, with a high forecast into the upper 30's.
There is some indication to see a brief flurry between Thursday and Friday as a cold front moves through.
By Friday, the forecast high is expected to reach at least lower 30's with an overnight low into the lower 20's.
There is some good news.
Behind this cool air mass, could be a warm up for the next work week.
Overall, Wednesday is the coldest morning of the work week.
It is advised that you bundle up in layers if you go out and do not leave any pets outside.
The cold temperatures mixed with wind chill values will allow hypothermia to set in.
Be safe and grab a hot cup of tea or coffee!.