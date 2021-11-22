You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cold start to week; rain by Thanksgiving

  • Updated
  • 0
11_22 travel.jpg

WSIL -- You may want to consider a scarf this morning as temperatures overnight have dipped back into the lower 30s, but when you factor in the wind, the wind chills are in the mid 20s.

11_22 today.jpg

A mix of sun and clouds are expected Monday, but winds from the northwest will keep temperatures well below seasonal averages. Highs will top in the low to mid 40s.

Tuesday morning will make a run as one of the coldest mornings of the season so far with lows in the lower 20s.

11_22 temps.jpg

As winds turn back out of the south, temperatures will begin to climb, with many in the upper 50s by Wednesday.

11_22 rain 1.jpg

Travel could be impacted Wednesday into Thursday as a strong cold front brings widespread rain.

Tags

Recommended for you