Cold start to the morning -- Tracking cooler temperatures into the weekend

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Bundle up this weekend and over the next few days, cold dry air to stick around.
Saturday: Cold start to the morning! Temperatures reached the mid to upper teens and the daytime high won't be that much better. Winds will shift during the morning hours from the SSW to NW bringing in cooler air a head of a cold front. Winds will occasionally gust over 20mph, making daytime highs into the mid and upper 30's feel even cooler!
Sunday: Another cold start to the morning. Temperatures will again reach into the mid and upper teens. It's possible areas to the north could see a few degrees below that. Overall, a sunny end to the weekend. High: 42. Low: 18.
Monday: More sun in store! Not as cold waking up, but you'll still notice the cool air still in place. High: 51. Low: 22.
We look to stay dry up until at least the midweek as The Storm Track 3 Team will be keeping an eye on a possible system for Thanksgiving!