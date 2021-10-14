Cold front ushers in coolest air of the season (so far) this weekend

WSIL -- A record warm morning with temperatures starting in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
A few showers are possible this morning, mainly in far northwest sections of the News 3 viewing area (Perry and Randolph counties in southern Illinois; Perry and Madison counties in southeast Missouri).
Temperatures this afternoon will once again be well above average for this time of year with highs in the lower 80s.
Storms are likely to increase towards the later afternoon, mainly across southeast Missouri and southern Illinois. An isolated strong storm is possible with strong winds through early evening.
More widespread showers and storms are expected Friday as a slow moving cold front finally sweeps through the region. Once again, a few strong storms will be possible during the afternoon.
Behind the front, temperatures will dip into the 40s by Saturday morning!