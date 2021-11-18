You are the owner of this article.
Cold front ushering in much colder air overnight

11_18 cold front.jpg

WSIL -- A strong cold front moving through overnight brought rain and much colder air filtering in from the north.

11_18 today.jpg

Rain still lingering across western Kentucky and northwest Tennessee will exit quickly and sunshine will take hold by mid to late morning.

Temperatures have dropped back into the upper 30s and lower 40s this morning. Despite sunshine, afternoon highs will only be in the upper 40s, about 20º colder than Wednesday.

11_18 colder.jpg

By Friday morning, a hard freeze and potentially a lot of frost is expected.

