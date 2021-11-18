Cold front ushering in much colder air overnight

WSIL -- A strong cold front moving through overnight brought rain and much colder air filtering in from the north.
Rain still lingering across western Kentucky and northwest Tennessee will exit quickly and sunshine will take hold by mid to late morning.
Temperatures have dropped back into the upper 30s and lower 40s this morning. Despite sunshine, afternoon highs will only be in the upper 40s, about 20º colder than Wednesday.
By Friday morning, a hard freeze and potentially a lot of frost is expected.