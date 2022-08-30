Cold front ushering in cooler, less humid air

WSIL -- Rain is clearing to the south this morning as a cold front tracks in from the north.
Humidity is still running high to start the day, but change is on the way as cooler, less humid air begins filtering in by this afternoon.
While most areas will remain dry, there is a small chance for a few isolated showers this afternoon near the Kentucky/Tennessee line.
Wednesday morning will feature temperatures dropping back into the upper 50s. The afternoons will still be warm the rest of the week, but humidity will remain lower.
By this weekend, temperatures begin creeping back up into the 90s again.