Cold front moving through to bring showers and storms

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Scattered showers and storms have popped up ahead of a cold front this afternoon. Evening plans? Plan on an increase of showers and storms, with one to two possibly becoming strong to severe.
Tonight: An approaching cold front will bring in showers and storms across much of the region. A few storms could bring gusty winds, small hail and heavy rainfall. The Storm Prediction Center had previously had our southeastern counties in Missouri and portions of our NW Tennessee region a level 2 out of 5 risk for strong to severe storm development, however, they have since removed that risk entirely. It is still recommended to stay weather aware going into the evening hours as storms could be strong. Temperatures will go from the lower 80's we have now down to the mid and upper 50's.
Saturday: A few isolated showers will be likely into the very early morning hours as a cold front exits. Morning lows are forecast to be into the mid 50's, some linger clouds eventually clearing by noon. NW winds 10-15mph may gust more than 20mph. It will be a much cooler day to start the weekend!
Going into the evening hours, a mix of a NW wind, a clear night sky, temperatures will dip into the lower to mid 50's. If the winds can calm down, it will be perfect weather to sit by a fire!
Sunday: Morning lows will be into the lower to mid 50's. Some of the cooler temperatures we have had over the last few weeks! Temperatures will eventually heat into the lower to mid 70's. Clouds will build into the later afternoon. Winds from the NW will shift from the NE, calm 5-10mph.
Looking dry going into the next week, but there is some indication there could be more rain on the way into Tuesday and Wednesday.
Another thing to note, the temperatures will rise back into the lower to mid 80's with some humidity coming back!
Sun lovers, at this point you'll see some chances, but we will be looking at a mix of sun and clouds going towards the mid week.
As the forecast changes around the clock, be weather aware as you make your way out the door!
