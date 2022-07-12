Cold front bringing slightly cooler, less humid air remainder of the week

WSIL -- Muggy this morning, but a cold front sweeping through will bring a drop in the humidity by this afternoon and also begin ushering in slightly cooler weather.
An isolated shower or two can't entirely be ruled out, but rain chances are LOW.
The remainder of the week features a welcomed break from the extreme heat and humidity with morning temperatures in the 60s and afternoon highs in the upper 80s.
Unfortunately for those needing rain, wet weather will be very tough to come by through the remainder of the week. The next chance for a few scattered storms does not show up in the forecast until Sunday.
Another heat wave looks likely by the middle of next week