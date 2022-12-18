 Skip to main content
Cold but sunny end to the weekend

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Sunshine today, clouds by tomorrow and cold air to stay!

Sunday: Cold and blustery day ahead, but at least there is sun in the forecast! High: 34. Low: 23. Clouds will eventually move in through the evening hours and linger into Monday. 

Monday: Mostly cloudy, a chance of a flurry. High: 35. Low: 27. 

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy trend continues. High: 39. Low: 22. 

We are keeping an eye on a potential system later in the week, and yes, it does involve a chance for snow! 

