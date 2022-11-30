Cold & blustery Wednesday

WSIL -- Back to your regular scheduled winter. Temperatures this morning have dropped back below freezing as strong northwest winds are making feel even cooler, wind chills are in the upper 10s and lower 20s.
A lot of sunshine is expected Wednesday, but northwest winds will make for a cold and blustery afternoon.
Winds will gradually relax tonight, but with clear skies, temperatures are likely to dip into the lower 20s in most locations of southern Illinois.
A few more clouds are expected Thursday, but temperatures will be slightly warmer with highs in the mid 40s.
A series of disturbances are expected to move through the Lower Ohio Valley beginning Friday and continuing through the weekend. This will bring multiple rounds of light showers.