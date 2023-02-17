Cold & blustery end to the week, but warmer this weekend

WSIL -- Brr! Mother Nature can't seem to make up her mind this week. After hitting 70 on Wednesday, this morning, temperatures are back below freezing.
Winds this morning will be out of the northwest with gusts 20-25 miles per hour. That will keep wind chills in the upper 20s through the afternoon.
A lot of low clouds will be around this morning, but clouds will gradually clear during the afternoon from the west.
As high pressure moves east, winds will turn back out of the south for the weekend. Temperatures climb to near 50º Saturday afternoon and then approach 60º on Sunday.
Dry weather is welcomed through the weekend and into early next week.
Another southern track storm system will roll out of the Plains by the middle of next week. This will send another surge of moisture into our region, especially by Wednesday.