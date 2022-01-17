Cold and breezy start to the week

WSIL (Carterville, IL)-- Most people woke up to an overcast sky, temperatures primarily into the lower 30's and gusty winds.
Afternoon highs are forecast to be into the mid and upper 30's.
Winds could gust up to 20mph at times from the NW through the afternoon as a low pressure system moves off to the southeast.
The system making an exit is also what led to an overnight snow squall, leaving traces of accumulation. Most of the region is done with the snow, but the clouds and winds are left.
By Tuesday the clouds should be moving out of the region. Winds may continue to gust into the early morning hours. Temperatures are forecast to stay into the upper 40's with a chance at seeing low 50's.
By Wednesday WSIL Storm Track 3 is tracking a front that is expected to move through the region. It is questionable to see rain turn to a mix of precipitation. The afternoon high is forecast to be into the lower 40's with an overnight low into the 30's.