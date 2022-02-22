Co-workers remember Jon Utley ahead of planned tributes this week

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield affecting Williamson and Franklin
Counties.

Big Muddy River near Murphysboro affecting Jackson County.

.Heavy rain that fell late last week, combined with rain this week,
will cause continued rises on the Big Muddy River.  The river at
Plumfield is forecast to rise back above flood stage early
Wednesday.  Meanwhile, the river at Murphysboro is projected to go
into moderate flooding by the weekend.

For the Big Muddy River...including Plumfield, Murphysboro...
Moderate flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
SUNDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...Until early Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly
bottomland and surrounding low lying areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 18.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 21.0 feet Thursday
evening. It will then fall below flood stage late Sunday
evening.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Moderate to heavy mixed precipitation, mainly freezing
rain and some sleet. Ice accumulations one quarter of an inch or
more, with some minor accumulations of sleet.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri, western Kentucky and
southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 6 PM Wednesday to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Scattered power outages and some tree damage are
likely due to the ice. Travel could be hazardous. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Two rounds of wintry precipitation can be
expected. The first will be Wednesday night across all of the
warning area. The second will be from midday Thursday on through
the afternoon, mainly across the Ozark Foothills of southeast
Missouri into southwest Illinois. The rest of the warning area
should see temperatures rise above freezing Thursday, and switch
the precipitation to just rain.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

&&

Co-workers remember Jon Utley ahead of planned tributes this week

  • Updated
  • 0
Jon Utley WEB

MOUND CITY, Ill. (WSIL) -- The mood inside the Pulaski County Courthouse was grim despite the extended holiday.

The news of Corporal Jon Utley's untimely death brought a shock to his co-workers, who described him as a 'goofball'.

"He would scare me with the siren," said administrative assistant Angela Temke. "But his mind was on the game when he needed to be."

Utley joined the sheriff's department in October 2019. A year later, Utley was honored for helping save the life of a man who was discovered unconscious.

"I just remember going to the call and doing what we needed to do. It's what our job is," Utley said at the time.

The award was a sign of things to come, but now will never be.

"I'm still kind of numb," Temke said.

Utley's goal was to become sheriff, according to current sheriff Randy Kern, who Utley used to corner and pick his brain.

"Almost everyday he worked," Kern said.

Kern responded to the scene of the crash last Saturday and visited Utley in the hospital. Kern spoke to Utley, not knowing if he could hear him.

"I just told him I'm sorry for what happened... and that he was an excellent officer for me," Kern said. "It as a very sad time because he left behind a little 6-year old boy."

That boy, Kern says, will always be family to the department, something Utley used to be.

When Kern returned from the hospital after a bout with COVID-19, Utley brought a bag of ice to his home. That moment, Kern says, encapsulated him perfectly.

"He said 'anything you need that I can help you with just tell me and I'll be glad to bring it to you,'" Kern said. "That's just the kind of guy he was."

Visitations begin Thursday at 11 a.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Villa Ridge where Utley lived. The funeral follows at 1 p.m. To see a list of ceremonies for Utley click here.

