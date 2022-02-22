Co-workers remember Jon Utley ahead of planned tributes this week

MOUND CITY, Ill. (WSIL) -- The mood inside the Pulaski County Courthouse was grim despite the extended holiday.
The news of Corporal Jon Utley's untimely death brought a shock to his co-workers, who described him as a 'goofball'.
"He would scare me with the siren," said administrative assistant Angela Temke. "But his mind was on the game when he needed to be."
Utley joined the sheriff's department in October 2019. A year later, Utley was honored for helping save the life of a man who was discovered unconscious.
"I just remember going to the call and doing what we needed to do. It's what our job is," Utley said at the time.
The award was a sign of things to come, but now will never be.
"I'm still kind of numb," Temke said.
Utley's goal was to become sheriff, according to current sheriff Randy Kern, who Utley used to corner and pick his brain.
"Almost everyday he worked," Kern said.
Kern responded to the scene of the crash last Saturday and visited Utley in the hospital. Kern spoke to Utley, not knowing if he could hear him.
"I just told him I'm sorry for what happened... and that he was an excellent officer for me," Kern said. "It as a very sad time because he left behind a little 6-year old boy."
That boy, Kern says, will always be family to the department, something Utley used to be.
When Kern returned from the hospital after a bout with COVID-19, Utley brought a bag of ice to his home. That moment, Kern says, encapsulated him perfectly.
"He said 'anything you need that I can help you with just tell me and I'll be glad to bring it to you,'" Kern said. "That's just the kind of guy he was."
Visitations begin Thursday at 11 a.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Villa Ridge where Utley lived. The funeral follows at 1 p.m. To see a list of ceremonies for Utley click here.