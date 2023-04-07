Cloudy, gusty and warmer -- Looking to stay dry Emily Pike Emily Pike Author facebook Author email Apr 7, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Friday: Saturday: Sunday: Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Emily Pike Author facebook Author email Follow Emily Pike Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More from News 3 Politics AP FACT CHECK: Pro-Trump auditors spin election falsehoods Sep 24, 2021 News Survey suggests little or no Midwest economic growth in view Oct 10, 2019 News 3 This Morning Buzz Aldrin's moon landing jacket could fetch $2 million at auction Jul 19, 2022 Crime and Courts Called to order: Supreme Court holds 1st arguments by phone May 4, 2020 Coronavirus Illinois’ 7-day rolling positivity rate for COVID-19 drops below 4% Updated Aug 23, 2021 News Murray police arrest suspects involved in shooting last night Feb 19, 2023 Recommended for you