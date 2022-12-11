 Skip to main content
Cloudy end to the weekend

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- The overcast trend continues!

Sunday: Areas of patchy fog and mist this morning. Afternoon will continue to remain mostly cloudy. High: 44. Low: 32.

Monday: Partly Cloudy. High: 46. Low:33.

Tuesday: Clouds build in early morning with showers increasing through the afternoon, lasting into early morning Wednesday. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible. High: 54. Low: 44. 

We will look to keep the trend of a rather gloomy sky going into the next work week and beyond. The forecast, after Tuesday and Wednesday staying dry and slightly below average for precipitation. 

