 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Murphysboro and near Plumfield.

.Runoff from recent heavy rain has resulted in minor flooding of the
Big Muddy River near Murphysboro and Plumfield. The river has
crested at Plumfield already, but will continue rising at
Murphysboro, reaching a crest of 25.0 feet by Tuesday evening.

For the Big Muddy River...including Plumfield and Murphysboro...
Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...Until late Wednesday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 PM CST Monday the stage was 21.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river has already crested, and is expected to
fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning and continue
falling to 12.3 feet by Monday evening, March 13.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.


&&

Cloudy & cooler Tuesday, rain returns midweek

  • Updated
  • 0

WSIL -- Cloudy and much colder this morning in the wake of a cold front moving through overnight. Temperatures this morning are in the lower 40s, but the wind is making it feel much cooler with wind chills in the mid to upper 30s.

3_7 today.jpg

A few breaks in the clouds are possible this afternoon, but the northeast wind will make for a cool, blustery afternoon with highs only in the lower 50s.

3_7 rain chances.jpg

A weak disturbance will bring a few showers late tonight, mainly after midnight. Rain will be most likely in southeast Missouri. As dry air remains in place across southern Illinois and western Kentucky, rain will be much lighter.

By Wednesday afternoon, most of the rain will have moved out, but it will be a cool, damp day with highs only in the mid 40s.

Thursday, a stronger storm system will take shape and track into the Midwest. Two focuses for rain are evident. The first chance will come Thursday morning with a warm front lifting north. Then, more showers are likely late Thursday as the cold front sweeps east. Amounts have trended downward, with only 0.25" to 0.75" now expected.

3_7 temps.jpg

Temperatures will remain near or below normal for at least the next seven days.

Another disturbance brings another round of chilly rain Saturday night and Sunday.

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Tags

Recommended for you