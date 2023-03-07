Cloudy & cooler Tuesday, rain returns midweek

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois... Big Muddy River near Murphysboro and near Plumfield. .Runoff from recent heavy rain has resulted in minor flooding of the Big Muddy River near Murphysboro and Plumfield. The river has crested at Plumfield already, but will continue rising at Murphysboro, reaching a crest of 25.0 feet by Tuesday evening. For the Big Muddy River...including Plumfield and Murphysboro... Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE WEDNESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield. * WHEN...Until late Wednesday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:00 PM CST Monday the stage was 21.5 feet. - Forecast...The river has already crested, and is expected to fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning and continue falling to 12.3 feet by Monday evening, March 13. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. &&