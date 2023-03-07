Cloudy & cooler Tuesday, rain returns midweek

WSIL -- Cloudy and much colder this morning in the wake of a cold front moving through overnight. Temperatures this morning are in the lower 40s, but the wind is making it feel much cooler with wind chills in the mid to upper 30s.
A few breaks in the clouds are possible this afternoon, but the northeast wind will make for a cool, blustery afternoon with highs only in the lower 50s.
A weak disturbance will bring a few showers late tonight, mainly after midnight. Rain will be most likely in southeast Missouri. As dry air remains in place across southern Illinois and western Kentucky, rain will be much lighter.
By Wednesday afternoon, most of the rain will have moved out, but it will be a cool, damp day with highs only in the mid 40s.
Thursday, a stronger storm system will take shape and track into the Midwest. Two focuses for rain are evident. The first chance will come Thursday morning with a warm front lifting north. Then, more showers are likely late Thursday as the cold front sweeps east. Amounts have trended downward, with only 0.25" to 0.75" now expected.
Temperatures will remain near or below normal for at least the next seven days.
Another disturbance brings another round of chilly rain Saturday night and Sunday.