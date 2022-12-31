Cloudy & cooler to wrap up 2022

WSIL -- Patchy fog in a few locations this morning, otherwise cool and damp to start the last day of 2022.
This afternoon, a few breaks in the clouds are possible, but otherwise overcast with temperatures in the lower 50s and a light south breeze.
Temperatures will initially dip back into the mid to upper 40s after sunset this evening, but south winds will keep temperatures steady overnight for New Year's Eve Plans.
South winds will be a little stronger on Sunday, despite cloudy skies, temperatures will warm to around 60º.
Very warm and somewhat humid air will bubble up from the south as a strong storm system tracks from the Plains into the Midwest on Monday. This will bring the potential for very heavy rain, especially Monday night. A few strong storms are possible, but instability will likely be limited, keeping the main risk for severe weather to the south of our region.
Flooding is a concern Monday night and into Tuesday morning as storms track through the region.
Temperatures will remain warm Tuesday, but a cold front sweeping through Tuesday night will bring temperatures to near seasonal averages through the second half of the week.