Cloudy & cool Wednesday, more showers & storms Thursday

WSIL -- Jackets or hoodies are likely needed this morning as temperatures have dropped into the lower 50s in most areas. A grey, cool day for May, temperatures this afternoon will only peak in the mid 60s.
While the dry weather is likely welcome for many, there is still a chance for a spot shower or two across the Missouri Ozarks later in the afternoon.
As another big storm system tracks out of the Plains, a warm front will lift northward Thursday morning. This boundary will bring another round of widespread showers and a few t-storms as well.
By the afternoon, if enough instability can develop and with the warm front likely draped over the region, a few more storms may redevelop. A couple storms could be on the strong side with isolated damaging winds and hail.
A cold front will sweep through by Friday morning, but moisture will linger with more scattered showers likely throughout the day.
A pattern flip will bring summer-like warmth early next week!