Cloudy & cool Monday, rain returns Tuesday

WSIL -- Cloudy & cool for mid-August to start the week. While there will be a few breaks in the clouds from time to time, a lot of grey skies will dominate most of the day. Clouds and a light north wind will keep temperatures well below average with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
A wave of showers and a few rumbles of thunder will track in from the northwest on Tuesday. Right now, it appears most of the rain will be focused around midday with the heaviest occurring in the Missouri Ozarks.
Another wave of rain is likely Wednesday, primarily along and west of Highway 67 in Missouri.
Rainfall amounts will range from more than 2" possible in parts of southeast Missouri, to less than 0.25" along the Wabash River of southeastern Illinois.
Rain clears out for the second half of the week, but cooler than average temperatures remain.