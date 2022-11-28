Cloudy & cool Monday, a few strong storms possible Tuesday evening

WSIL -- Cloudy, damp, and chilly to start the week. This morning, temperatures are in the lower 40s, but low clouds will likely keep temperatures from warming much.
Tuesday will be much warmer and windier as a strong storm system ejects from the Plains into the Upper Midwest. Warm, somewhat humid air will track northward by Tuesday evening. As a strong cold front approaches from the west, there will be a chance for a few strong storms.
There is still some uncertainty regarding the threat in our region, but there will be enough instability and shear in place, that storms with strong winds are possible. A tornado or two can't entirely be ruled out, mainly in areas of the Missouri Bootheel, western Kentucky, and northwest Tennessee. Instability is more limited northward in southern Illinois, so the risk appears to be smaller.
A more substantial severe storm outbreak is expected to our south across west Tennessee and the Mississippi Delta region.
Once the cold front tracks through the region, the severe storm threat will end. Much colder air is expected by midweek with highs Wednesday and Thursday only in the lower 40s.