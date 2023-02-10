Cloudy & cool Friday; but sunshine & milder temps this weekend

WSIL -- Clouds are moving back in and it's likely to mean a gloomy end to the work week. Grey skies, a slight north breeze, and cool temperatures with highs only in the lower 40s.
Clouds clear tonight, setting up a cold start to the day on Saturday, temperatures will likely be in the mid 20s.
Sunshine is expected this weekend. Temperatures Saturday afternoon will be in the mid 40s. By Sunday, temperatures will climb into the lower 50s.
Quiet, warm weather will remain in place through Monday, but active weather is on the horizon.
We are tracking two storm systems set to bring showers and potential t-storms next week. The first chance for rain arrives Tuesday afternoon with mostly showers and an occasional rumble of thunder. The second system will bring more rain and t-storms Thursday.