Cloudy & cool end to the week, trending warmer for Easter

WSIL -- Cloudy and chilly over the next two days. North winds will keep the cooler air pumping in, keeping temperatures this afternoon only in the mid 50s.
By Friday morning, rural areas of southern Illinois may drop into the upper 30s. While it will be slightly warmer Friday with temperatures in the lower 60s, northeast winds and clouds will make for another cool afternoon.
A little more sunshine is expected this weekend and temperatures will gradually moderate. By Easter Sunday, morning temperatures will be in the lower 40s, but the afternoon will feature temperatures in the upper 60s.
The jetstream will retreat north of the Canadian border most of next week. This will set up a much warmer pattern, but also a much quieter weather pattern. The 6-10 day temperature outlook calls for warmer than average weather. The 6-10 rainfall outlook call for drier than average weather through mid-month.