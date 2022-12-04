 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cloudy & chilly Sunday, wet week ahead

  • Updated
  • 0

WSIL -- Cloudy and chilly, but Sunday will be dry with less wind than earlier in the weekend.

12_4 today.jpg

The pattern is much more active during the upcoming work week, resulting in multiple waves of rain.

Starting with a warm front lifting north late Sunday night, a few showers are possible in the Missouri Bootheel into early Monday morning.

By Monday afternoon, a cold front will be approaching from the northwest, bringing more widespread showers to much of the region Monday afternoon and evening.

12_4 rain.jpg

This boundary will move back and forth several times through the week. Right now, the heaviest rain is expected Thursday. A few t-storms are possible Thursday afternoon and evening as a large storm system tracks through the Midwest.

By Friday, the cold front will be far enough south for a day of drier weather, but the boundary may return, bringing more wet weather during the weekend.

12_4 rain 1.jpg

Rainfall amounts through the week will be heaviest in western Kentucky where 3-4" of rain are possible. Amounts will gradually get lower farther north, with 1-2" expected on the I-64 corridor in southern Illinois.

Tags

Recommended for you