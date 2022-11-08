Cloudy, but mild Tuesday, big blast of Arctic air arrives by the weekend

WSIL -- Conditions were poor for viewing the lunar eclipse early Tuesday morning due to a deck of low stratus clouds.
Clouds will remain most of the day Tuesday, but dry conditions are generally expected. A sprinkle or two can't entirely be ruled out. Despite the cloud cover, temperatures will still warm above average with highs in the mid 60s.
More sunshine and south winds will send temperatures soaring Wednesday. The record in Carbondale is 78º and we will make a good run at it.
Warm weather will stick around through Thursday, but some BIG changes are on the horizon. A strong cold front will move through Friday morning. A shower or two is possible, but rain chances are low.
Temperatures will drop back into the upper 40s Friday afternoon, but continue to fall into the weekend. By Saturday morning, temperatures will dip into the mid 20s. Afternoon highs through the weekend will only be in the lower 40s.