Cloudy and dry afternoon -- Showers late into MLK Day

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- No sunglasses needed today!
Sunday: Mostly cloudy and staying dry until later into the evening hours where rain chances will begin to pick up. Winds from the South will occasionally gust over 20mph at times ahead of our next system. High: Low:
Monday: Widespread rain is expected across the region ahead of a cold front. A few rumbles of thunder can't be ruled out. Winds will occasionally gust near 30mph at times. High: Low:
Tuesday: Partly cloudy and drying up. High: Low:
Another chance of rain is expected into Wednesday and into the early morning hours into Thursday.
Temperatures look to stay fairly mild.